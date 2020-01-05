Authorities seek work furlough inmate who failed to return

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are continuing their search for a kidnapping and robbery convict who failed to return.
Officials say William Brooks was supposed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center around 6 p.m. Saturday.
When he didn’t, Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.
Brooks has brown hair and brown eyes, but usually shaves his head bald, and has a goatee.
His parole date was May 2021. The 44-year-old now faces an additional escape charge when he’s found.
He was serving time for first-degree robbery and kidnapping, and was classified as a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.