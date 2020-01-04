Widespread outages hit Pearl City, Aiea, Waikele

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric Company acknowledged that it was responding to numerous outages in Central Oahu Friday night.
At its peak, HECO’s outage map suggested that more than 20,000 customers were without electricity.
A spokesperson with HECO blamed the outage on an equipment issue at the Waiau power plant.
You can track outages live through HECO’s website here.
This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.
