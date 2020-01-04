Wet and breezy start to the weekend

A cloud band from an old cold front is being pushed over the islands by breezy trade winds, with widespread showers the result. Most of the showers will be for windward and mauka areas, but the winds will push some of those showers leeward. Drier weather is expected Sunday as the shower band should moves south of the state, while the trade winds will continue to be on the gustier side for several more days.
The strong trade winds are bringing rough and choppy surf near advisory heights for east-facing shores, and waves could get high enough for an advisory Monday or Tuesday as the winds maintain strength. North shores will have a moderate short-period swell that’s expected to peak Saturday, with smaller long-period northwest swells Sunday through Wednesday. A small craft advisory is posted for all Hawaiian waters.
