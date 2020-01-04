Protests expected as 3,000 astronomers gather for ‘Super Bowl of Astronomy’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Demonstrations are expected as 3,000 astronomers gather for a 5-day conference at the Hawaii Convention Center. It's known as the 'Super Bowl of Astronomy' where the industry will gather to hear the latest research and scientific discoveries of the universe.
“There are about 5,000 astronomers in the U.S. and two-thirds of them are going to be here,” said Roy Gal, Associate Professor at Institute for Astronomy at UH Manoa.
The American Astronomical Society website says protests may occur. In 2015, anti-TMT activists held a peaceful rally outside the International Astronomical Union General Assembly at the convention center.
In a visitors guide, AAS advised attendees to "be respectful and avoid engaging with large groups, particularly during pre-planned demonstrations that may be captured on video."
Organizers say AAS it isn't shying away from the controversy and there will be daily Mauna Kea discussions.
"I hope people coming in understand it's a very complex issue. We have folks who are experts in that like the Imiloa Astronomy Center who are hosting places for people to discuss it," said Gal.
Gal is hosting a public stargazing party at Ala Moana Park on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“I think we are mostly concerned that we get good information provided to all the attendees. That they are well-informed about the issues in Hawaii and see the broader context of how TMT fits into Hawaii astronomy,” said Doug Simons, Executive Director of Canada-France-Telescope.
Simons is presenting with Larry Kimura of UH Hilo’s College of Hawaiian Language & Hawaiian Studies Monday about astronomy and culture in the Hawaiian creation chant.
Hawaiian activists we talked to said demonstrations could happen, but the temporary truce at Mauna Kea, they're hoping for dialog.
Laulani Teale, coordinator for Hoopae Peace Project says her group asked to speak at the convention, but did so at the last minute so she understand that they haven't heard back.
"We are making a diplomatic effort to reach out and to speak to the astronomers in the astronomy community," she said.
Long-time TMT opponent Kealoha Pisciotta, President of Mauna Kea Anaina Hou has a unique perspective. She previously worked for years as a telescope technician, but is dedicated to opposing the telescope project.
“Astronomy is a noble endeavor but it loses its nobility when it loses it’s humanity,” she said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.