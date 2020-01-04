Loved ones honor life of a woman killed in a New Year’s Day crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grieving husband is left in heartache, recalling the last time he saw his wife alive before she was struck and killed in a crash on Hawaii Island.
“It was a normal day. She was going for a normal run she’s done thousands of times before,” widow Mark Ravaglia said about his wife, Sylvia.
Sylvia Ravaglia was a runner, a swim coach and a horse trainer. Loved ones say the Punahou graduate was a bright spot in the small community of Kamuela. She was also a mother to a young daughter.
According to police, a car struck her as she was jogging in the shoulder lane of Kawaihae Road on Jan. 1, 2020.
“She was an amazing woman, an amazing mother, amazing athlete, amazing writer, amazing artist ― she never thought of herself as a runner,” Mark said.
She loved horses, and gave riding lessons. She also competed in marathons, and ultra-endurance races.
Friends who knew her said she believed running on holidays would be safe, especially New Year’s Day.
“She said that’s the safest day to be on the road because no one will be out there,” Mark Noetzel, HPA Head Swim Coach said.
Police say driver Jesse Speetjens crossed the center line and struck her on the shoulder. He has since been charged with negligent homicide in the second degree.
The spot where she was hit is now marked by Flowers.
Up the road at Hawaii Preparatory Academy where she coached swimming, family, friends and students walked the track, prayed, and remembered her enthusiasm.
“I should have mentioned earlier she’s extremely inspirational,one of the most positive people I’ve known," Noetzel added. “Shes going to be sorely missed and again, you talk about gift she gave in presence and spirit and that will last with us forever.”
Loved ones say the tragedy serves as a reminder that in this and other rural areas, sharing the road is a big concern.
“Runners and cyclists try to be safe, automobiles kill runners and cyclists. We need to be more pedestrian aware,” Mark Ravaglia said.
Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
A judge released Speetjens during his initial court appearance.
