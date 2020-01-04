Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

WWII DOG TAG-FAMILY SEARCH
Veterans group searches for Hawaii family of WWII soldier
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A veterans group is searching for relatives of a World War II soldier from Hawaii whose dog tag was found on a French battlefield. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the Japanese American Veterans Association received a request to help locate family members of the soldier from Hilo. Pfc. Hiroshi Sakamoto served in the Headquarters Company of the U.S. Army's 100th Infantry Battalion. An association representative says the man in France wants to return the identification tag to Sakamoto's family. The veterans association believes it has name and address information for Sakamoto's sister and parents in Hilo.
FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH-AMBULANCE
Hawaii man killed in motorcycle collision with ambulance
HANAPEPE, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities say a Hawaii man died in an early morning crash when his motorcycle collided with an ambulance that was responding to a call. Authorities say 39-year-old Shawn Parraga was thrown from his motorcycle around 3 a.m. Wednesday when he tried to overtake the ambulance in Hanapepe on Kauai. Medics performed CPR and transported Parraga to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say it is unclear whether he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The medics in the ambulance were not injured. A Kauai police officer reported a motorcyclist traveling at high speed before the accident.
TOUR HELICOPTER-HAWAII
Investigators plan to move Hawaii helicopter crash wreckage
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. investigators are waiting for weather to clear so they may send a recovery team to retrieve the wreckage of a tour helicopter that crashed last week in Hawaii and killed seven people. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss says the Kauai helicopter crash wreckage will be removed by helicopter. Typically investigators go to wreckage sites and take photos and detailed measurements to help determine the cause of crashes. But Weiss said the agency believes it would be safer to remove the wreckage for the investigation instead of sending investigators there given the difficulty of reaching the crash site.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-IRAN
US-Iran tensions thrust foreign policy into Democrats' race
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Democrats are railing against President Donald Trump's decision to kill Iran's top general, but the issue has resurrected a long simmering foreign policy dispute within their own party that is coloring the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination. Former Vice President Joe Biden charged that Trump had “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox" in the Middle East. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the the move "'increased the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict." Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed what he called a “dangerous escalation” that puts the United States “on the path to another war."
HAWAIIAN TELCOM-MURAL
Hawaiian Telcom paints over unauthorized Wyland whale mural
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Telcom has painted over an unauthorized mural on one of its buildings by renowned marine artist Robert Wyland. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the artist acknowledged he did not have permission to spray-paint the Maui building. The life-size image stretching 65 feet depicted a humpback whale. Wyland says he apologized and hoped Hawaiian Telcom would not paint over the mural he created during more than three hours of work over two days. Hawaiian Telcom says it never received a direct apology from Wyland. The company says that as a public utility it has a responsibility to maintain its facilities.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-CASTRO
Castro's exit is latest blow to diversity of 2020 field
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Julián Castro's exit from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race is putting new attention on the frustrating reality for the party that the top tier of candidates remains all white. His departure from the race on Thursday comes a month after California Sen. Kamala Harris' decision to end her 2020 bid. Castro pushed his rivals to embrace decriminalizing border crossings and was the first to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment. But he also languished in the polls and with fundraising. The founding director of UCLA's Latino Policy and Politics Initiative says marginalized voters could end up paying the price with the withdrawal of candidates of color.