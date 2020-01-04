Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. investigators are waiting for weather to clear so they may send a recovery team to retrieve the wreckage of a tour helicopter that crashed last week in Hawaii and killed seven people. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss says the Kauai helicopter crash wreckage will be removed by helicopter. Typically investigators go to wreckage sites and take photos and detailed measurements to help determine the cause of crashes. But Weiss said the agency believes it would be safer to remove the wreckage for the investigation instead of sending investigators there given the difficulty of reaching the crash site.