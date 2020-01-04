HNN Forecast: Tracking more clouds and passing showers as steady and swift trade winds bring rain our way to windward and mauka neighborhoods

As we continue to trek our way in January, we are facing more messy hair days ahead! The winds are pumping as a broad and strong area of high pressure is positioned just north of the islands, during the next couple of days, thus maintaining breezy and gusty trade winds through the new work week. At times there will be passing trade wind showers as low level moisture rides the trades. With this set up, the showers will focus over windward and mountain neighborhoods, but the strong trades will carry some of these showers well into the lee areas of the smaller islands at times. A wetter trade wind pattern is likely during the second half of the week in combination with an upper level low moving over the area from the east.