Helicopter tour company pushes back against claims industry is unsafe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii helicopter company is accusing Congressman Ed Case of making false and misleading statements on the safety of helicopter tours.
After last week’s fatal chopper crash on Kauai, Case repeated his criticism of the industry, saying helicopter tours are unsafe and taking risks that put customers in danger.
Richard Schuman, the owner of Magnum Helicopters, called the statements unfair.
Magnum Helicopters was not involved in last week’s helicopter crash, but said Case was causing everyone who takes helicopter tours unnecessary fear.
“I don’t believe the government has to be more involved in what we do,” he said. "I can tell you owner operators are very interested in the safety of their organizations.
Schuman claims the chances of being a tour helicopter crash are significantly lower than other popular recreational activities.
And he said pilots can decide not to fly a route if conditions or equipment are not ideal.
Case, D-Hawaii, has proposed legislation that would impose more rules for the tour helicopter industry.
The measure would also address flight paths, preventing tour choppers from taking routes over some communities. Case says that’s not only a noise concern for residents but puts people on the ground in danger, too. The bill is pending in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
