Emergency repairs needed for portion of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One lane of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula will be closed for emergency shoreline repairs.
The HDOT said an area north of Pokiwai Bridge will remain closed until further notice. Crews will conduct work that protects the safety of the highway.
Officials say a portion of the shoulder collapsed and was reported late Friday. The fallen area is described as 12-feet long, and the road is 6-feet above the beach. Inspection of the roadway indicates that the shoulder is undercut for approximately 20-feet in both directions, HDOT said.
A contraflow has been set up since the early morning to allow traffic in the area.
Previous repairs just south of the impacted area took place in April 2019 at a cost of $85,000. The area where the April repairs were conducted was between Hulahula Place and Pokiwai Place.
The HDOT procured an emergency contractor and repairs are set to begin this weekend.
This story may be updated.
