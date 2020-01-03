State: Board of Water Supply violated law by discharging muddy water into Nuuanu Stream

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has issued the Board of Water Supply and several contractors a notice of violation for allowing muddy runoff from a dredging project at a Nuuanu reservoir to flow into Nuuanu Stream ― and failing to report the discharge for 15 days.
Hawaii News Now reported on the pollution in March in the wake of residents’ complaints. They said the runoff had turned Nuuanu Stream chocolate brown and was killing wildlife.
The state said the situation went on for 18 days because the Board of Water Supply and its contractors failed to complete dredging at Nuuanu Reservoir no. 4 before draining the body of water.
Worse, the Board of Water Supply didn’t report the situation within 24 hours ― as required by law ― and instead waited 15 days to do so.
The board only stopped the discharge once the state got involved, the Health Department said.
“The Board of Water Supply and its contractors must prevent polluting state waters,” said Keith Kawaoka, deputy director of environmental health, in a news release.
“If an unlawful discharge occurs, the BWS and its contractors are responsible for acting immediately to mitigate the impacts and report the incident to the DOH. In this case, neither the BWS nor its contractors acted as required by law."
The notice of violation requires the Board of Water Supply and contractors R.M. Towill Corporation, SSFM International, Inc., and Drayko Construction, Inc. to take corrective action to prevent additional discharges into Nuuanu Stream. They may also face a fine, the Health Department said.
