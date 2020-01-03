Ray Cooper III wins Million Dollar PFL Finale

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - What a difference a year can make.
After falling in 2018′s PFL Welterweight Finale to Russia’s Magomed Magomedkeriov last New Year’s Eve, Pearl City native Ray Cooper III worked his way back through the 2019 circuit to earn a chance at redemption and a one million dollar payday.
Cooper III, was determined to end the year with a bang.
In what was a wildly entertaining fight, Cooper was severely hurt by challenger David Michaud but recovered to deliver a vicious body shot an deliver a thrilling TKO victory at the 2:56 mark of Round 2.
Following the fight, the Hawaiian brawler said Michaud brought a scrap to the cage and believed it brought the best out of both of them.
“We did what we said we were going to do, lay it all on the line and try to knock each other out,” Cooper said. “That’s the name of the game, much respect to David.”
Cooper III now has his 2020 sights set on PFL newcomer and longtime MMA veteran Rory McDonald.
