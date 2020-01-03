Poly Bowl Showcase set for Jan. 12 at Kamehameha School

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special Hawaii showcase will be held on Jan. 12 at Kamehameha Schools for aspiring college football players.
All Hawaii prep football teams will have an open invitation to send their juniors and seniors (who are not NCAA Division I verbal commits) to attend the showcase combine.
Players will participate in 40/20/10-yard dashes as well as other combine events and then divided into their position groups for specific drills, and a minimum of 20 NCAA Division 2 & 3, NAIA and Junior College coaches are expected to attend.
Time will also be allotted for college coaches for individual workouts.
The event is free, and will be funded by the Friends of Hawaii Charities.
The showcase event is limited to 300 spots.
