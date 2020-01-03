Police: Driver stopped for her passenger side mirror ― but not the kid she’d just hit

File photo of a Honolulu police car. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | January 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM HST - Updated January 2 at 4:27 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly struck a child in Waianae last month, stopped to retrieve her passenger side mirror ― which had broken off in the impact ― and then drove off without helping her victim.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers said the suspect is believed to be an elderly female.

She was allegedly driving a black Dodge van. The mirror that was damaged was on the passenger side.

The incident happened Dec. 26 about 1:30 p.m., when a boy was walking on Kaneaki Street.

He was hit by a passing vehicle traveling north on the roadway.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

