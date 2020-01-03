Obamas spend night on the town at Kakaako restaurant

The Obamas dined at Ya-Ya's Chophouse and Seafood in Kakaako on Thursday. This photo features (from left to right): Ho Suk Lee, Hokulani Lee, Former President Barack Obama, Chef Bo Pathammavong, and General Manager Bill Nickerson (Source: Ya-Ya's Chophouse)
By HNN Staff | January 3, 2020 at 6:38 AM HST - Updated January 3 at 6:45 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, spent a night on the town Thursday at a restaurant in Kakaako.

The Obamas hosted a group of family and friends at Ya-Ya's Chophouse and Seafood located on Keawe Street.

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse and Seafood — a contemporary steakhouse and seafood restaurant — just opened in November.

Among the guests at the dinner: Barack Obama's sister Maya Soetoro-Ng and her family.

Former first daughters Malia and Sasha were on the islands for Christmas, but they have since left Hawaii.

The Obama family has been on Oahu since Dec. 16. The former president has been spotted at several golf courses while in Hawaii.

Michelle Obama and server Mikey Gillis (Source: Ya-Ya's Chophouse)

