No. 1 Warriors host Charleston in first match of 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After falling in the National Championship in last season to Long Beach State, the No. 1-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will begin the 2020 season with high expectations.
Their journey toward the ultimate goal will begin this weekend as UH will host a pair of non-conference matches against Charleston on Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
UH completed a historic season in 2019 with a national runner-up finish and a 28-3 final mark while the Golden Eagles went 9-20 including a 1-13 record in EIVA play.
The Warriors are 32-9 all-time in season-openers including an 8-2 mark under head coach Charlie Wade.
UH will begin the 2020 season ranked No. 1 nationally for the fourth time in program history, an marks the first time as the preseason poll favorite since the AVCA created the preseason poll in 2007.
Hawai’i has a current home win streak of 17 with its last loss April 13, 2018 coming at the hands of Big West Conference foe Long Beach State.
The Warriors were victorious in all 16 home matches last season and are 46-4 at the Stan Sheriff Center since the start of the 2017 season.
Both of this weekend’s matches are slated to start at 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
