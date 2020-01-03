‘Mighty Mo’ recognizes 9 millionth visitor with VIP tour, special honor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a big milestone for “Mighty Mo.”
The Battleship Missouri Memorial recently welcomed its nine millionth visitor.
To commemorate the moment, three visitors were given the honor of raising the American flag aboard the historical landmark.
They are Diane, Daniel, and daughter Bridget Greene, a Marine stationed at Kaneohe Bay.
The Greene Family also received a private VIP tour of the ship ― where Japan officially surrendered to the Allied Forces in a ceremony that ended World War II.
In addition to the special treatment, the Greens went home with a gift bag full of USS Missouri memorabilia, and souvenirs.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.