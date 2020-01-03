Maili group sues city, developer to stop affordable housing project under construction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Construction work on nearly 3 acres of land for a $23 million affordable rental project called Hale Makana O Maili started in October.
But neighbors formed a group called Na Kiai o Maili which means the protectors of Maili in Hawaiian.
They filed a lawsuit against the city and developer Laulima Development LLC to stop the project at the end of Kulaaupuni Street.
“Our lawsuit is to get a judge to stop the project to re-look at it,” said Kuahine.
They claim they were not informed of the project and it’s too big for the infrastructure of the rural community.
"I think just looking in terms of our street, in terms of our sewage, our drainage and traffic. I don't think you need any expertise in that area that this is not responsible development," she said.
The project calls for 51 units for 200 people. It includes 6 buildings, a resource center and a park. Opponents call it a monster development, but developers say their lawsuit is without merit and they’re moving ahead.
"I'm very disappointed, but we've looked at the allegations in the complaint and based on the advice of our attorneys that we had to go out and hire, there's no merit to it," said Kali Watson, executive director of non-profit Hawaiian Community Development Board, one of three members of Laulima Development LLC.
He says there’s tremendous need for affordable housing, the project got unanimous approvals by the city council and two neighborhood boards and neighbor concerns have already been addressed.
"We think it's right. It's good for the community. It's needed and there's a tremendous need," said Watson.
He says similar a affordable housing project ran into resistance in Nanakuli, but then was accepted by some of the people who opposed it.
The city had no comment.
The parties have a court date on February 19.
