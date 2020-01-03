Here’s how many fireworks-related arrests police have made since Dec. 1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department released its fireworks enforcement figures Friday, saying that three people ― all juveniles ― have been arrested for fireworks violations since Dec. 1 and officers have issued 96 citations.
Meanwhile, HPD said there were about 2,100 fireworks-related calls to 911 over the period.
That’s down slightly from a year ago, officials said.
But the number of citations issued is up a bit.
The police department said from Dec. 1, 2018 to Jan. 2, 2019, two adults and one juvenile were arrested for fireworks violations and 76 citations were issued.
The figures come amid growing questions about enforcement of Oahu’s decade-old fireworks ban.
Aerial fireworks lit up the night sky in most communities on Oahu on New Year’s Eve, in what City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine called a “real display of a total failure of government of enforcing the law and what is coming in and out of our ports.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.