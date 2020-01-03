Hawaiian hawk removed from federal list of endangered wildlife

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The io or Hawaiian hawk has been removed from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the hawk is no longer at risk of extinction.
Researchers found the hawk’s population has been stable for more than three decades.
Taking the io of the endangered list will not affect species protection from the Migratory Bird Treaty Act or state law. Federal authorities will now implement a five-year monitoring plan.
