Gabbard calls US killing of Iranian general an ‘act of war’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard called President Donald Trump’s decision to authorize a strike that killed a powerful Iranian general an “act of war” without authorization from Congress.
"He has put us in a state of war with Iran and has seriously escalated this tit for tat conflict, pushing us deeper into an endless quagmire," Gabbard said, in a video statement posted on her Twitter.
"Trump's policies are short sighted, damaging, and undermining our national security," she added.
Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran, has been a frequent critic of foreign intervention and pressed for the removal of U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.
"This is the only way we're going to prevent ourselves from being dragged deeper and deeper into a war with Iran."
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, of Hawaii, also released a statement that said the death of an Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike "further escalates hostilities and increases the potential for widespread violence in a part of the world already fraught with peril."
She continued, “In normal times, we could have confidence that the president — fully cognizant of the potential ramifications of this strike — was mobilizing a whole of government response and coordinating with our allies to seek a diplomatic outcome. But these are not normal times.”
American officials now say nearly 3,000 more Army troops are heading to the Middle East as reinforcements.
Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” following the airstrike.
