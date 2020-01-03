Fugitive captured after leaping from rooftop to rooftop in hopes of evading officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alexaanne Isaacs was lying in bed Thursday morning when she heard something on the roof of her Makaha home.
At first, she thought the noise was chickens.
But she quickly realized the noise was footsteps.
She grabbed her cell phone to start recording as she saw Honolulu police officers with guns pointed at the roof of her home.
As Issacs records, you can hear one the officers yell, “Get down, bro! Get your hands out of your pockets! Get down!”
She also captured video of officers, both in uniform and plain clothes, jumping from her roof to her neighbor’s roof.
What was all the commotion about?
It turned out police were tracking down a fugitive — 28-year old Stephen Boter — who was leaping from rooftop to rooftop in hopes of evading officers.
“He wasn’t on the ground because they had dogs so he was trying to stay above ground,” Isaacs said.
Sources say plainclothes officers from the Crime Reduction Unit were searching for Boter in Makaha and called for K9 units and SSD officers to assist when Boter started running.
Boter has been a fugitive since July, when a CrimeStoppers bulletin went out saying he was wanted for violating HOPE probation. He also has priors for assault and drug crimes.
During the melee Thursday, Boter allegedly pushed an officer off a rooftop.
The officer was treated for minor injuries.
Boter is being held for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and warrants.
