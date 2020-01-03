Blustery weather holds into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will dominate island weather through the next week, bringing periods of clouds and showers that will primarily affect windward areas. Moisture from a nearby dissipating front will ensure a somewhat showery trade wind weather pattern into the weekend.
The current northwest swell will continue to decline. A mix of northerly wind swell and a north-northwest swell will be on the increase Friday and will continue to hold through Saturday before declining. Looking into next week, surf is expected to remain well below seasonable heights along north and west facing shores with only small northwest swells expected.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.