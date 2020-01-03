Amber Alert: Arkansas boy may be with ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a boy possibly abducted by an “armed and dangerous” man.
Julian Boyd, 6, was taken from a home in North Little Rock around 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
It’s believed he was taken by 33-year-old Napolean Haire of Little Rock, who police say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
He is described as being 5’11”, dark-complected, with black, low-cut hair and brown eyes.
Boyd is described as being 4’, weighing 50 pounds. He has black, low-cut hair and brown eyes.
They may be traveling in a 2001 gray Lexus 300 with Arkansas license plate number 058-YST.
Anyone having any information on this disappearance should call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.
