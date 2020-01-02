HNN General Manager Rick Blangiardi announces he’s retiring, considering run for mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than four decades in the broadcasting industry, Hawaii News Now President and General Manager Rick Blangiardi has announced he will retire this month and is considering a run for Honolulu’s mayor.
Blangiardi made the announcement to HNN personnel on Thursday morning, saying he’ll remain at the station through Jan. 15.
“This has come after a lot of soul-searching,” Blangiardi told members of his staff. “I think I have a lot to give. I think I am ready for that challenge.”
Blangiardi, a longtime broadcast industry leader, would be entering a competitive 2020 race for mayor.
Former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, City Council members Ron Menor and Kymberly Pine and business executive Keith Amemiya have already launched mayoral campaigns or indicated plans to run.
And there’s growing speculation that other big names could enter the race, including former Mayor Mufi Hannemann.
Blangiardi has never held public office, but has served on numerous community boards, including the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii.
He has a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Hawaii, where he also served as a football coach before starting his broadcast career at KGMB in 1977.
Blangiardi went on to hold senior executive positions at broadcasters in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and was the president of Hispanic television network Telemundo Holdings, Inc.
Blangiardi, 73, lives in Honolulu with his wife, Karen Chang.
