Driver arrested after critical pedestrian crash near Prince Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a crash near the Prince Waikiki that left a pedestrian in critical condition.
Police said around 5:25 p.m., the driver was heading eastbound on Ala Moana Boulevard when he tried to turn onto Holomoana Street.
The sedan then struck a 28-year-old man who was walking in a marked crosswalk, police said. Paramedics treated the victim and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.
Police added the car also almost hit another pedestrian but missed.
The vehicle then struck concrete planters in front of a hotel.
Officers arrested the driver, 53-year-old Charles Winder, on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
HPD believes speed and drugs are possible factors in the collision, but alcohol does not appear to be involved.
The investigation continues.
