Motorcyclist killed in crash involving an ambulance on Kauai

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 39-year-old Kekaha man died in a traffic crash early Wednesday morning.
According to police, Shawn Parraga was riding a motorcycle around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Hanapepe Road and Moi Road when he tried to overtake an ambulance that was responding to a call in Hanapepe Heights.
Investigators say, the ambulance was heading eastbound along Hanapepe Road and turning left on Moi Road when Parraga attempted to overtake the ambulance on its left side.
Parraga subsequently broadsided the ambulance and was ejected from his motorcycle.
Emergency personnel that were in the ambulance administered CPR on the unresponsive man until other medics arrived on scene, at which point, Parraga was transported to Wilcox Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The medics on board the ambulance were uninjured.
It is unconfirmed yet whether Parraga was wearing a helmet and a toxicology report is pending.
