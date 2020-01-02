Maui police out in force to prevent DUI crashes in new year

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a deadly year on Maui’s roadways, 2020 is off to a good start with no traffic deaths or serious crashes.
Police used patrols and sobriety checkpoints to keep dangerous drivers off the roads.
Officers had 5 people in custody by 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. After that, there were no more arrests.
"We saw a dramatic decrease in people who were driving impaired. We saw a lot more rideshare programs. We saw a lot more taxis. It was like somebody flipped the switch and people started making the right decision," said Lt. William Hankins of the Maui County Police Department.
In 2019, 23 people died on Maui County's roadways. 15 of those deaths were tied to alcohol or drugs, according to MPD.
Grieving relatives of some of the victims held rallies aimed at raising awareness about the consequences of drinking and driving.
"I would love to see the alcohol-related fatalities down to zero. If we could do that, that would be a monumental achievement," said Hankins.
Maui County's mayor recently signed a bill into law aimed at deterring people from getting behind the wheel while impaired.
"If you get arrested, it's very likely that you're going to have your vehicle towed to a private tow company and you're going to end up paying for the fees of the tow and the storage until you get your vehicle back," explained Hankins.
MPD intends to start enforcement in a couple of weeks once personnel are trained and the tow companies are notified.
Families that have had loved ones killed by an intoxicated driver hope the new law helps to spare others from the unimaginable pain.
“I’ve just tried to be as active as I can to bring awareness with drunk driving. This is why I do what I do is because of the loss of my son, and I don’t want anybody to ever have to lose a child or any loved one,” said Andrea Maniago of Mothers Against Drunk Driving in an interview with Maui Now.
The law also permits police to have vehicles towed for other offenses such as driving without a valid license or registration.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.