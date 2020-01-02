Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The rugged and remote Hawaii terrain where a helicopter crashed and killed all seven people aboard poses many challenges for federal investigators trying to find out what happened. Full of towering cliffs and dense jungle canopies, it’s one of the most challenging crash sites that the National Transportation Safety Board has seen. A team of NTSB investigators has arrived on the island of Kauai but getting to the actual site is one of the first challenges. In the meantime Monday, there's work investigators can do remotely, including looking at the fast-changing weather in the area at the time of Thursday’s crash.