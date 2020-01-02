Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HAWAIIAN TELCOM-MURAL
Hawaiian Telcom paints over unauthorized Wyland whale mural
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Telcom has painted over an unauthorized mural on one of its buildings by renowned marine artist Robert Wyland. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the artist acknowledged he did not have permission to spray-paint the Maui building. The life-size image stretching 65 feet depicted a humpback whale. Wyland says he apologized and hoped Hawaiian Telcom would not paint over the mural he created during more than three hours of work over two days. Hawaiian Telcom says it never received a direct apology from Wyland. The company says that as a public utility it has a responsibility to maintain its facilities.
AUDIT SUSPENDED-RECORDS
State suspends Hawaiian Affairs audit over records access
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii state auditor has suspended an audit of limited liability companies owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs after the board of trustees denied full access to the minutes of its meetings. State Auditor Les Kondo says his office cannot complete the audit that was ordered by the state Legislature without full access to unredacted minutes from trustee meetings. Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees Chairwoman Colette Machado and Vice Chairman Brendon Lee say the agency complied with the auditor’s requests, but portions of the meeting minutes were redacted because they are protected by attorney-client privilege.
TOUR-HELICOPTER-HAWAII
Hawaii crash update: Tour copter hit ridge, then fell
HONOLULU (AP) — Federal investigators say the Hawaii tour helicopter that crashed and killed all seven people on board hit a ridge and then fell. Investigators are planning how to recover the wreckage from the remote and rugged crash site. Police identified a family from Switzerland as four of the passengers. Police previously identified the other passengers as a 47-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl from Wisconsin. The Federal Aviation Administration says pilot Paul Matero didn't have an instrument rating, which allows pilots to fly in bad weather. Aviation expert Ladd Sanger says most Hawaii tour helicopter pilots don't have an instrument rating.
DECLINING POPULATION-IMPACTS
Hawaii's population keeps decreasing, report says
HONOLULU (AP) — Despite an influx of new residents, a new report says Hawaii's overall population is still declining. Hawaii Public Radio reported Monday that the state report highlights the migration of residents between 2013 and 2017. The report says nearly 70,000 people moved to the islands, including 54,000 from the U.S. mainland. But the analysis found that over the same period, nearly 62,000 people moved away from the state. State officials say the population decline could have significant economic effects for the labor force, business development and government services.
NEW WASP-TREE PROTECTION
Hawaii officials want to deploy wasp to protect native trees
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials want to deploy a wasp throughout the state to combat another type of wasp that threatens a species of native trees. The Maui News reported this week that a biological control plan issued by the state calls for the use of the wasps. No specific timing is planned for their release to supplement another species that is already protecting the wiliwili trees statewide. Officials say the wasps they want to release destroy swollen growths left by gall wasps that damage and kill thousands of wiliwili and other trees.
Cliffs, jungle a big hurdle for feds in Hawaii copter crash
HONOLULU (AP) — The rugged and remote Hawaii terrain where a helicopter crashed and killed all seven people aboard poses many challenges for federal investigators trying to find out what happened. Full of towering cliffs and dense jungle canopies, it’s one of the most challenging crash sites that the National Transportation Safety Board has seen. A team of NTSB investigators has arrived on the island of Kauai but getting to the actual site is one of the first challenges. In the meantime Monday, there's work investigators can do remotely, including looking at the fast-changing weather in the area at the time of Thursday’s crash.