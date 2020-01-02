Kamuela woman killed after being struck by pickup truck

WAIMEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kamuela woman died in a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day, Big Island police said.
The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Sylvia Elizabeth Ravaglia.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Kawaihae Road near the Puu Opelu Road intersection.
Police said a truck driver crossed the double-solid yellow line and struck Ravaglia while she was walking on the shoulder of the westbound lane.
Ravaglia was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Officers arrested the driver, a 34-year-old man from Kamuela, on suspicion of negligent homicide.
Police are still investigating, but they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine Ravaglia's exact cause of death.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.
