HPD investigating late-night crash that seriously injured 15-year-old bicyclist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a crash on Kinau Street that left a 15-year-old bicyclist in serious condition late Wednesday.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m.
According to Emergency Medical Services, a vehicle apparently struck the boy in a parking lot, then dragged him about 20 feet.
The Honolulu Fire Department was also called to the scene to help extricate the teen, who was pinned under the vehicle.
Paramedics treated the boy and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.
Police initially shut down a portion of Kinau Street, between Piikoi and Keeaumoku streets, during the investigation. All lanes have since been reopened.
