HNN Forecast: Tracking more clouds and passing showers for the first weekend of the new year

Hope your first week of the new year is off to a great start!
A cold front moving into the islands from the northwest and with this in place we will see an increase in clouds and showers from west to east across the Hawaiian Islands through Friday. Trade winds are returning across the state tonight with northeast wind speeds increasing over the next 36 hours. A strong high building behind the front will keep breezy wet trade winds in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. Breezy trade winds will continue through the first half of next week. An upper level low forecast to develop northeast of the islands may affect the extended period rainfall forecast.
Surf is on its way down. This swell will gradually lower through Friday. A smaller northerly swell is expected Thursday night, and then linger through the weekend. A small northwest swell is expected Sunday through Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated through the weekend due to upwind trade wind swell, as well as the expected increase in local trade winds later this week.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year!
