HNN Forecast: Happy New Year! Tracking more clouds and some rain later this week

There’s a chance that the winds could be strong enough to trigger a wind advisory for parts of the state as we head into the weekend. There’s also a possibility for an upper level disturbance to move in nearby, so stay tuned. We will be watching the elements and the weather models. To sum it up: the front will spread clouds, showers, and breezy trade winds across the area starting later tonight through Friday. A strong high building behind the front will keep breezy wet trade winds in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. Trade winds will continue through the first half of next week at moderate levels.