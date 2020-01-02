HNN Forecast: Happy New Year! Tracking more clouds and some rain later this week

Happy New Year! What a gorgeous start! The winds will be lighter with generally sunnier skies for this New Year’s Day with some mauka clouds building throughout the day. We are tracking a weak front to the northwest of the state. The front is expected to bring more clouds, increased showers and breezy trade winds Wednesday night through Friday as it moves down the island chain. Mainly windward and mauka but the clouds will spill leeward during this time.
There’s a chance that the winds could be strong enough to trigger a wind advisory for parts of the state as we head into the weekend. There’s also a possibility for an upper level disturbance to move in nearby, so stay tuned. We will be watching the elements and the weather models. To sum it up: the front will spread clouds, showers, and breezy trade winds across the area starting later tonight through Friday. A strong high building behind the front will keep breezy wet trade winds in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. Trade winds will continue through the first half of next week at moderate levels.
Let’s talk surf! The XXL northwest swell is on the way down, but a high surf advisory remains up for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of the Big Island. A smaller northerly swell is expected Thursday night and will linger into the weekend, followed by a small northwest swell Sunday. East shores will increase in a few days thanks to the increased trade winds. A small craft advisory is still up for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to elevated seas from the declining northwest swell.
Here’s to an amazing 2020 and new decade and the adventures that are ahead. Happy New Year!
