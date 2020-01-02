Here’s how to recycle your Christmas tree if you live on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holidays are over, which means it's time to throw out the Christmas trees.
The City and County of Honolulu is reminding Oahu residents to recycle Christmas trees as part of the normal green waste pickup.
The trees should be bare, meaning no flocking, ornaments and tinsel.
They should also be cut up so they fit inside the cart with the lid closed.
If you do have tinsel or flocking on the tree, however, you can cut it up, bag it and put it in the gray cart.
If you have curbside collection, cut the tree into three-foot segments and put it out on your normal refuse day. Do not put it out with bulky trash.
You can also drop off whole Christmas trees at your nearest refuse convenience center. Wahiawa will only accept trees without tinsel or flocking.
If you missed your green, recycling, or trash pickup because Wednesday was a holiday, you’ll have to wait until the next scheduled pickup day.
