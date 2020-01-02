Hawaii broke or tied hundreds of heat records in 2019 — and a warm winter is expected

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought 2019 was unusually hot, you’re not imagining things.
In fact, the National Weather Service just released preliminary data on Wednesday for the year’s temperatures — and Hawaii broke or tied a total of 273 daily records.
There were 135 records broken and 138 tied last year, forecasters said.
Kahului saw the most broken records at 61, as well as the most tied records at 45.
The Maui town broke or tied records every month except February and March.
Lihue was also much hotter than usual, with 31 broken records and 39 tied.
Hilo tied or broke 44 records, while Honolulu tied or broke 53 records.
Forecasters are still trying to determine if 2019 has been the hottest on record in Hawaii.
Scientists say a marine heat wave in the Pacific ― the second-largest ever recorded and potentially linked to climate change ― is largely to blame for the avalanche of record highs.
And the warming trend appears likely to continue into 2020. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says Hawaii’s winter is expected to be warmer than normal. ——
And as global warming continues, the overall long-range trend is for warmer temperatures.
