Forecast: Cold front to bring blustery conditions to the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front moving into the islands from the northwest on Thursday will increase cloud and shower trends from west to east across the Hawaiian islands through Friday.
Trade winds are returning across the state tonight with northeast wind speeds increasing over the next 36 hours.
A strong high building behind the front will keep breezy wet trade winds in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. Breezy trade winds will continue through the first half of next week.
An upper-level low forecast to develop northeast of the islands may affect the extended period rainfall forecast.
A slowly declining northwest swell will maintain a high surf advisory for most north- and west-facing shores into tonight. This swell will gradually lower through Friday.
A smaller northerly swell is expected Thursday night, and then linger through the weekend.
A small northwest swell is expected Sunday through Monday.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated through the weekend due to upwind trade wind swell, as well as the expected increase in local trade winds later this week.
