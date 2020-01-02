Emergency crews respond to illegal New Year’s fireworks related injuries and fires

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An illegal light show lit up Hawaii’s sky once again to welcome the new year.
This display of aerials were seen across islands keeping emergency responders busy overnight.
A Maui man suffered close to 100 cuts on his upper body after an aerial firework blasted through the passenger-side window of his pick-up and ripped through his headrest - before shattering the rear driver’s side window of his truck.
Adam Cio said it happened while he was driving home from work a few minutes after midnight near the intersection of Puunene and Dairy Road.
Cio did not require medical treatment.
On Oahu, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to 36 fireworks related incidents.
At around 12:30 a.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services rushed a 17-year-old from Makakilo to the emergency room after a firework went off in his hand.
He was listed in serious condition.
Other people injured using fireworks on Oahu refused to be transported to the hospital.
At 8:34 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a building fire located at 87-133 Linakola St.
The first unit arrived to find a wicker chair and an outside wall had burned but were both extinguished.
Bystanders used a garden hose to extinguish the fire before HFD personnel arrived.
A resident returned home and confirmed fireworks were involved by reviewing security video.
Fire damages are estimated at $5,000 to the structure.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.