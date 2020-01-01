Tamashiro’s first customer on New Year’s Eve arrived early. Like 3 a.m. early.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stores and fish markets across the state were packed with people Tuesday picking up fresh fish to ring in the new year.
At Tamashiro Market in Kalihi, the New Year’s Eve crowds practically a holiday tradition.
President Cyrus Tamashiro said his first customer arrived at 3 a.m. And by about midday, the place was packed ― with scores looking for that centerpiece of their New Year’s table.
Resident Blossom Meria said it’s not New Year’s without sashimi. “Usually the fish and whatever we do we, burn firecrackers, is usually good luck welcoming the new year,” she said.
Tamashiro said in Japan, sashimi isn’t really a New Year’s food.
“But somehow in Hawaii, because it was such a luxurious item ― maybe back in the plantation days you want to open the new year with something festive, something really good, so sashimi is it,” he said.
“And it’s carried on the tradition.”
So how are the prices this year? About the same as last year.
Tamshiro said he’s selling sashimi for $16.95 to $34 a pound, depending on the grade.
