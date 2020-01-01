After 41 years, a beloved crack seed store owner offers a bittersweet farewell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were hugs, kisses and even some tears Tuesday as the longtime owner of the iconic Crack Seed Store in Kaimuki said a fond farewell with his family.
He’s retiring after 41 years ― and handing the business off to someone else.
All day, customers squeezed into the tiny shop in Kaimuki to get crack seed, local snacks and fan favorite: Li hing mui ICEE.
Sally Kawamura rushed in to get two pounds of king mui for her aunty in California ― and to say goodbye to longtime owner Kon Ping Young and his wife, Fun Tang.
The nostalgia and memories brought tears to her eyes.
“When I was going to school, the number 14 bus would stop here so now it’s like oh! The Crack Seed Store is not going to be the same,” said Kawamura.
Young says the good news is that that new owners are taking over New Year’s Day ― and he’s passing on his secret recipes.
As a special treat, he didn’t ring in any sales Tuesday. The family gave away treats for free.
The Youngs brought their children and grandchildren to the store for their last day.
"You know like everything else things do come to an end so I'd rather have a good ending than a bad ending so that why we're doing it," said Mr. Young.
After years of memories and even a spot on the Travel Channel, the couple is full of gratitude for their customers love and loyalty.
