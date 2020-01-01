State wants to use tiny predator to help save native wiliwili trees

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is proposing to release an insect from Africa to help stop an invasive wasp from damaging native wiliwili trees.
The Erythrina gall wasp was first detected in Hawaii in 2005 and quickly began devastating wiliwili trees and important landscape plants.
Pesticides and other control methods proved to be unsuccessful.
In 2008, after rigorous evaluations, the state started using another foreign wasp species, Eurytoma erythrnae, to attack the gall wasps that were killing the wiliwili trees.
More than 8,000 of them were released on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, the Big Island and Molokai.
“It was very good in controlling the general population, but what it didn’t do a good job on is controlling infestations on the seedlings, flowers and seed pods,” said Darcy Oishi, the Bio-Control Section chief of the state Department of Agriculture’s Plant Industry Division.
Wiliwili trees are showing signs of recovery, but officials now want to release a second wasp species from Africa, Aprostocetus nitens, to enhance the results.
"Eggs are laid next to the larvae of a gall wasp and it will just go in and feed on that one larvae and develop into a nice wasp and take off and continue the cycle," said Oishi.
The natural enemy of the gall wasp has been tested on plants and other insects in quarantine to ensure that it doesn't prey on anything else.
“They’ve been extensively studied. We’ve seen no indications of attack on any other species so it’s really, really safe environmentally,” said Oishi.
“These wasps do not sting people. They’re very small. They’re millimeters in size.”
A draft environmental assessment was recently released for the project with an anticipated finding of no significant impact.
"What we've done is saved plants, but we haven't saved future generations of wiliwili plants, which is really the ultimate goal," said Oishi.
Public comments on the project are due by January 22, 2020.
If the proposal is approved, thousands of the new predators will eventually be released statewide.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.