Mostly dry with lighter winds for the first day of 2020, but clouds and showers just ahead

The XXL northwest swell is on the way down, but a high surf advisory remains up for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of the Big Island. A smaller northerly swell is expected Thursday night and will linger into the weekend, followed by a small northwest swell Sunday. East shores will increase in a few days thanks to the increased trade winds. A small craft advisory is still up for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to elevated seas from the declining northwest swell.