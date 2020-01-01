Mostly dry with lighter winds for the first day of 2020, but clouds and showers just ahead

Winds will be lighter with generally clear skies for this New Year’s Day, but that’s ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. The front is expected to bring more clouds, increased showers and breezy trade winds Wednesday night through Friday as it moves down the island chain.
There’s a chance that the winds could be strong enough to trigger a wind advisory for parts of the state as we head into the weekend. There’s also a possibility for an upper level disturbance to move in nearby
The XXL northwest swell is on the way down, but a high surf advisory remains up for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of the Big Island. A smaller northerly swell is expected Thursday night and will linger into the weekend, followed by a small northwest swell Sunday. East shores will increase in a few days thanks to the increased trade winds. A small craft advisory is still up for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to elevated seas from the declining northwest swell.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.