Red flags, plastic bags and healthy drinks: Here are some of the laws taking effect Jan. 1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The new year ... means some new laws in Hawaii.
Come Jan. 1:
- A “red flag” gun law will allow law enforcement to confiscate legal guns from a people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
- A ban on thick plastic bags at grocery stores and other retailers on Oahu will also be enforced.
- Restaurants will need to make healthy drinks the default option for kids’ meals.
And on Jan. 11, the penalties will marijuana possession will change dramatically.
A new law imposes a fine of no more than $130 for 3 grams or less of marijuana.
