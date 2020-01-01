Lifeguards rescue dozens from big surf on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More monster surf on Oahu’s north- and west-facing shores meant another busy day for lifeguards, who rescued at least 45 people from the big waves.
Two people were seriously injured, authorities said.
About 9:45 a.m. at Pipeline on the North Shore, lifeguards rescued a 42-year-old surfer who suffered a head injury after taking off on a wave.
Lifeguards brought him to shore, and paramedics treated him and took him to a hospital.
Meanwhile, a 26-year-old was seriously injured about 1:15 p.m. in waters off Makaha.
Beachgoers helped the man out of the water, and lifeguards stabilized him.
In addition to the rescues, lifeguards also conducted at least 4,200 preventive actions ― warnings to people to stay out of the water.
This story will be updated.
