Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

TOUR-HELICOPTER-HAWAII
Hawaii crash update: Tour copter hit ridge, then fell
HONOLULU (AP) — Federal investigators say the Hawaii tour helicopter that crashed and killed all seven people on board hit a ridge and then fell. Investigators are planning how to recover the wreckage from the remote and rugged crash site. Police identified a family from Switzerland as four of the passengers. Police previously identified the other passengers as a 47-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl from Wisconsin. The Federal Aviation Administration says pilot Paul Matero didn't have an instrument rating, which allows pilots to fly in bad weather. Aviation expert Ladd Sanger says most Hawaii tour helicopter pilots don't have an instrument rating.
DECLINING POPULATION-IMPACTS
Hawaii's population keeps decreasing, report says
HONOLULU (AP) — Despite an influx of new residents, a new report says Hawaii's overall population is still declining. Hawaii Public Radio reported Monday that the state report highlights the migration of residents between 2013 and 2017. The report says nearly 70,000 people moved to the islands, including 54,000 from the U.S. mainland. But the analysis found that over the same period, nearly 62,000 people moved away from the state. State officials say the population decline could have significant economic effects for the labor force, business development and government services.
NEW WASP-TREE PROTECTION
Hawaii officials want to deploy wasp to protect native trees
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials want to deploy a wasp throughout the state to combat another type of wasp that threatens a species of native trees. The Maui News reported this week that a biological control plan issued by the state calls for the use of the wasps. No specific timing is planned for their release to supplement another species that is already protecting the wiliwili trees statewide. Officials say the wasps they want to release destroy swollen growths left by gall wasps that damage and kill thousands of wiliwili and other trees.
TOUR-HELICOPTER-HAWAII
Cliffs, jungle a big hurdle for feds in Hawaii copter crash
HONOLULU (AP) — The rugged and remote Hawaii terrain where a helicopter crashed and killed all seven people aboard poses many challenges for federal investigators trying to find out what happened. Full of towering cliffs and dense jungle canopies, it’s one of the most challenging crash sites that the National Transportation Safety Board has seen. A team of NTSB investigators has arrived on the island of Kauai but getting to the actual site is one of the first challenges. In the meantime Monday, there's work investigators can do remotely, including looking at the fast-changing weather in the area at the time of Thursday’s crash.
MAUNA KEA-ROAD CLEARED
Hawaii telescope protest site clear for 1st time since July
HONOLULU (AP) — Protesters at the Mauna Kea Access Road removed barricades for the first time since July as the demonstrators against a giant telescope project shift their focus away from the construction site. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the access road was fully reopened Saturday to all traffic except construction equipment for the Thirty Meter Telescope project. Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says there will be no attempt to move equipment up the mountain to start construction in January or February. Telescope opponents are planning a demonstration at the state Capitol in Honolulu when the legislative session begins Jan. 15.
ROAD EXTENSION-FUNDING REQUEST
Hawaii officials request $90M for Inouye Highway extension
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Transportation officials have requested $90 million in special funds and revenue bonds to help pay the cost of extending Daniel K. Inouye Highway. West Hawaii Today reports the funds were requested through Democratic Gov. David Ige’s supplemental executive budget released this month. The $90 million would go toward what has become known as the Saddle Road Extension to Queen Kaahumanu Highway. The funds would be used to finish environmental work, acquire land and expand the Big Island highway from its current terminus at Mamalahoa Highway. The upcoming legislative session will examine whether the funding is allocated for fiscal year 2021.