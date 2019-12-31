These are the 10 most clicked HNN stories of 2019

These are the 10 most clicked HNN stories of 2019
Beth Chapman, during a previous interview with Hawaii News Now. The bounty hunter and reality television star died in June.
By HNN Staff | December 30, 2019 at 2:13 PM HST - Updated December 30 at 3:23 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - They were the stories that we'll never forget. The ones made us laugh. And the ones that made us cry.

They were the moments that brought our community closer, sharing in the highest moments and the lowest ones together ― as we always have.

Here’s a look at the 10 most clicked stories on Hawaii News Now’s digital platforms in 2019:

No. 1 : Beth Chapman, one half of world-famous bounty hunting duo, dies in Honolulu

Millions from around the globe mourned the loss of reality TV star Beth Chapman.

Chapman, one half of the world-famous bounty hunting duo, died in June after a years-long battle with cancer. Chapman called her cancer fight the “ultimate test of faith."

SPECIAL REPORT: "Remembering Beth Chapman"

No. 2.: Sailor fatally shoots 2 workers at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard before turning gun on himself

A U.S. Navy sailor fatally shot two civilian workers at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on Dec. 4.

Gabriel Romero, 22, killed the two and injured a third before shooting himself. The shooting at drydock 2 threw a tight-knit community into mourning.

No. 3: Hiker missing for 17 days in Maui forest found alive

In a remarkable turn of events in May, a 35-year-old hiker who had been missing for more than two weeks in a Maui nature preserve was found alive and in relatively good health.

Amanda Eller’s disappearance ― and rescue ― captured international headlines.

Amanda Eller was lost in a Maui forest for 17 days before she was found. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Amanda Eller was lost in a Maui forest for 17 days before she was found. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

No. 4: Truck plows into pedestrians, killing 3 in Kakaako

They were cut down in an instant — and in the primes of their lives.

An anesthesiologist out on a run as he trained for a marathon. A 26-year-old film and music producer enjoying an evening out with his friends. A Japanese woman on vacation in the islands.

In January, the three pedestrians killed when a pickup truck lost control and plowed through a traffic light were remembered for all that they did in life — and for all they had left to accomplish.

Digital Short: A timeline of one of Hawaii's deadliest pedestrian crashes

No. 5: 11 killed in one of Hawaii’s worst civilian aviation disasters

In one of the worst civilian aviation disasters in Hawaii history, 11 people were killed in June when the twin-engine skydiving plane they were in crashed shortly after take-off on Oahu’s North Shore and burst into flames.

WATCH: What we know so far about Friday's skydiving tragedy

No. 6: Helicopter crashes on a busy Kailua street

A pilot who had moved to the islands just this year. A grandmother celebrating a family vacation in the Islands. A visitor from Chicago.

Three people were killed in April in a helicopter crash on a busy Kailua street.

(Image: Davilynn Moniz)
(Image: Davilynn Moniz)

No. 7: Maui sees its biggest wildfire ever

In July, officials on Maui remained on high alert as a raging wildfire ― believed to be the largest in the county’s history ― continued to burn out of control in Central Maui.

Flames raged on Maui several times in 2019. This image is from Kahululi in September.
Flames raged on Maui several times in 2019. This image is from Kahululi in September. (Source: Lucas Zarro)

No. 8: California visitor dies in Maui shark attack

The 65-year-old visitor who died in May after suffering a shark bite off Maui was vacationing in the islands with his wife, friends and relatives said.

Officials: Visitor dies after suffering apparent shark bite off Maui

No. 9: Government shutdown drags on for weeks, leading to some TSA workers calling it quits

The burden of working with no pay got to be too much for some federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.

TSA officers at Hawaii airports started turning in their resignations.

TSA agents in Honolulu missed several paychecks as a government shutdown dragged on. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
TSA agents in Honolulu missed several paychecks as a government shutdown dragged on. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

No. 10: TMT protesters block road to summit of Mauna Kea

For five months, the Thirty Meter Telescope protesters who call themselves protectors camped out at the base of the summit, blocking heavy construction equipment from ascending to the planned site for the $1.4 billion project.

Conflict on Mauna Kea “Where it Stands” mini-documentary

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.