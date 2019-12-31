Monster surf keeps lifeguards busy with rescues, warnings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monster surf on Oahu’s North Shore kept lifeguards busy Monday, with at least 30 rescues on north- and west-facing shores and 4,500 preventive actions.
With another big day of surf slated for Tuesday, lifeguards have a message for anyone planning to head to the beach: Only the most experienced surfers should head into the waves.
Oahu lifeguards have also closed Yokohama Bay Tuesday as a precaution.
Traffic on the North Shore was bumper to bumper Monday as spectators flocked to beaches to see the big waves. Forecasters say an extra large northwest swell could produce wave heights up to 40 feet.
Kauai and Niihau are slated to see the biggest surf, while wave heights could reach 35 feet on Oahu.
A high surf warning is in effect, and Kauai lifeguards are urging swimmers to stay out of the water.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.