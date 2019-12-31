Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

TOUR-HELICOPTER-HAWAII
Cliffs, jungle a big hurdle for feds in Hawaii copter crash
HONOLULU (AP) — The rugged and remote Hawaii terrain where a helicopter crashed and killed all seven people aboard poses many challenges for federal investigators trying to find out what happened. Full of towering cliffs and dense jungle canopies, it’s one of the most challenging crash sites that the National Transportation Safety Board has seen. A team of NTSB investigators has arrived on the island of Kauai but getting to the actual site is one of the first challenges. In the meantime Monday, there's work investigators can do remotely, including looking at the fast-changing weather in the area at the time of Thursday’s crash.
MAUNA KEA-ROAD CLEARED
Hawaii telescope protest site clear for 1st time since July
HONOLULU (AP) — Protesters at the Mauna Kea Access Road removed barricades for the first time since July as the demonstrators against a giant telescope project shift their focus away from the construction site. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the access road was fully reopened Saturday to all traffic except construction equipment for the Thirty Meter Telescope project. Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says there will be no attempt to move equipment up the mountain to start construction in January or February. Telescope opponents are planning a demonstration at the state Capitol in Honolulu when the legislative session begins Jan. 15.
ROAD EXTENSION-FUNDING REQUEST
Hawaii officials request $90M for Inouye Highway extension
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Transportation officials have requested $90 million in special funds and revenue bonds to help pay the cost of extending Daniel K. Inouye Highway. West Hawaii Today reports the funds were requested through Democratic Gov. David Ige’s supplemental executive budget released this month. The $90 million would go toward what has become known as the Saddle Road Extension to Queen Kaahumanu Highway. The funds would be used to finish environmental work, acquire land and expand the Big Island highway from its current terminus at Mamalahoa Highway. The upcoming legislative session will examine whether the funding is allocated for fiscal year 2021.
AP-US-TOUR-HELICOPTER-HAWAII
Police: All 7 killed in Hawaii tour helicopter crash
HONOLULU (AP) — Police confirm that all seven people on board a tour helicopter died when it crashed in Hawaii. The remains of six people were recovered Friday but the seventh is still missing. The helicopter had been set to tour Kauai's rugged Na Pali Coast, the remote northern shoreline of Kauai that was featured in the film “Jurassic Park,” when it crashed on a mountaintop Thursday. Kauai police confirmed there were no survivors based in part on the nature of the crash and impact damage.
MOBILE HOMELESS CENTER PROGRAM
Hawaii homeless program moves over 40 people off streets
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu authorities say a pilot mobile homeless center program has seen success after launching multiple inflatable tents at a park on Oahu. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the Homeless Outreach and Navigations for Unsheltered Persons project set up 10 tents at Waipahu Cultural Garden Park this month providing homeless people access to food, showers, restrooms and kennels for pets. Honolulu police officers say the program has offered short-term shelter to homeless people and social services agencies have helped more than 40 people move into permanent housing in the two weeks since its launch. Authorities say the project expects to spend 90 days in Waipahu before moving to another city-owned park.
CHINATOWN-RESTORED BUILDING
Hope for Honolulu Chinatown revival via building restoration
HONOLULU (AP) — Developers say a restoration of the iconic Wo Fat Building could serve as a catalyst in a makeover of Honolulu's Chinatown. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the proposed $10 million restoration of the 86-year-old landmark is expected to include a cafeteria-style restaurant and 23-room hotel. The building along Honolulu's historic Hotel and Maunakea streets served for decades had the dining halls of one of the most prestigious Chinese banquet restaurants on the island. Investment group Mighty Wo Fat LLC has requested a Chinatown Special District Design permit. The city has until Jan. 21 to render a decision on the permit request.