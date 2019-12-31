HNN Forecast: Happy New Year! Here is to 2020!

Happy New Year's Eve! Hard to believe we are saying goodbye to 2019 and soon.... hello to 2020! Wishing you and your family a very Happy new Year!
The huge northwest swell already peaked and it will gradually decrease in the evening hours. Wave run up over lower roadways closer to the shore such as Laniakea beach will be possible during the peak of the swell. For exposed west facing shores of the Big Island, surf will likely peak during the day on Tuesday. A High Surf Warning is in effect through Tuesday night for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as well as for west facing shores of the Big island.
A high pressure ridge to the north of the state is producing moderate to breezy trade winds for one more day. Winds will become light southeasterlies on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest. The cold front will weaken rapidly as it moves through the island chain from Thursday to Friday with periods of showers developing along and ahead of the main frontal band, followed by cooler temperatures along with strong and gusty trade winds lasting through the upcoming weekend.
Winds will weaken starting tonight as a front approaches from the west. Showers along the trailing end of the front will spread over the islands starting Thursday. A strong new high will move east behind the front and bring a return of breezy trade winds. The trades will push remnants of the front over the islands through the beginning of next week.
Hope you had a wonderful Christmas season! Wishing you many adventures in 2020 filled with aloha!
