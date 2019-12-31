HNN Forecast: Happy New Year! Here is to 2020!

The huge northwest swell already peaked and it will gradually decrease in the evening hours. Wave run up over lower roadways closer to the shore such as Laniakea beach will be possible during the peak of the swell. For exposed west facing shores of the Big Island, surf will likely peak during the day on Tuesday. A High Surf Warning is in effect through Tuesday night for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as well as for west facing shores of the Big island.