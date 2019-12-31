Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue crew of damaged vessel off Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard and good Samaritans located and rescued the crew of a 42-foot damaged sailing vessel 656 miles southwest of the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday.
“We appreciate the support of the good Samaritans aboard the commercial vessels Nobility and Kalamazoo who made this rescue possible,” said Lt. Diane French, command duty officer, Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu, in a news release.
She added: “This was a difficult case given the remote area of the search and a lack of communications with the crew. “
The rescued crew members aboard the sailing vessel, the Coco Haz III, are reportedly in good condition. They are headed to Honolulu aboard the motor vessel Kalamazoo, and are expected to arrive later in the week.
While the sailing vessel crew had supplies for the voyage, they did not have an electronic position indicating radio beacon.
Coast Guard officials say such a device would have provided their location rapidly and accurately, significantly shortening the search.
Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders got word of the vessel in distress on Dec. 23 via a third party.
The Coco Haz III had reportedly lost its mast on Dec. 19.
Reportedly, there are two U.S. nationals and one Japanese national on the sailing vessel crew.
The Nobility is a Liberian-flagged 480-foot container vessel en route to South Korea. The Kalamazoo is a Singapore-flagged 470-foot container ship en route Hawaii.
