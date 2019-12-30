Woman, 4 children seriously injured in crash

Crash scene (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | December 29, 2019 at 9:57 PM HST - Updated December 29 at 9:57 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A crash on Ala Moana Boulevard at about 9 p.m. Saturday sent four children and a woman to the hospital.

Emergency Medical Services said all five were passengers in an SUV that went off the road, through bushes and into a coconut tree near the Nauru Tower.

Authorities say none of them were wearing seat belts.

Two 4-year-old girls, two boys — ages 5 and 7 — and the 29-year-old woman were hospitalized in serious condition.

The driver has not been identified.

