Woman, 4 children seriously injured in crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A crash on Ala Moana Boulevard at about 9 p.m. Saturday sent four children and a woman to the hospital.
Emergency Medical Services said all five were passengers in an SUV that went off the road, through bushes and into a coconut tree near the Nauru Tower.
Authorities say none of them were wearing seat belts.
Two 4-year-old girls, two boys — ages 5 and 7 — and the 29-year-old woman were hospitalized in serious condition.
The driver has not been identified.
