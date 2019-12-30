Warriors rout Maine 91-51 in Ganot’s return

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Warrior basketball team welcomed head coach Eran Ganot back in style with, a 91-51 rout over Maine, Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
UH finished out its non-conference schedule with a 9-5 mark and their 40 point margin of victory in was the largest in more than six seasons.
It was the first game back for head coach Eran Ganot, who missed the first 13 games of the season while on medical leave.
The team came out sharp and focused, scoring the first 10 points of the game and never looked back.
After recent shooting struggles, the 'Bows shot 58 percent for the game in leading from wire-to-wire.
UH guard Eddie Stansberry led UH with 21 points, while drilling four three-pointers, and going 50% from beyond the arc.
Samuta Avea tallied a career-high 17 points – with all but two of them coming in the decisive first half.
Hawaii freshman Bernardo da Silva continued to show flashes of massive potential, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds in his first career start.
The UH offense came out hot, hitting 16 of its first 21 shots of the game and finishing 7-of-17 from long range and 20-of-26 from the free throw line.
UH shot 59 percent in the first half and led by as many as 20 points, before taking a 44-27 lead into the locker room at intermission.
The 'Bows held Maine (3-10) to just 30 percent shooting after the break, while all 11 players who saw action got in the scoring column.
UH’s 40-point margin of victory was its largest since a 51-point win over UH Hilo in November 2013 and its largest over a Division I opponent since an 85-41 win over Oregon State in November 2006.
The Rainbow Warriors will now have a 10-day window before starting conference play. UH’s Big West opener will be on the road at Cal State Fullerton on January 9 at 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT.
